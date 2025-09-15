Head-On Crash: Passenger Bus Carrying 22 Collides With NY Driver In Poconos, Police Say

The collision happened at the intersection of State Route 940 and the Interstate 380 northbound on-ramp at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, according to Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

Investigators said a 2006 Vanderhaul passenger bus carrying 22 passengers was traveling east on SR 940 when the driver, Ming Zhang, 39, of Flushings, New York, turned left onto the on-ramp. At the same time, a Nissan Versa driven by Jada Lilly, 27, of Long Pond, was headed west through the intersection.

The two vehicles collided nearly head-on, police said. Lilly was found unconscious and trapped inside the Nissan. Fire crews extricated her from the wreckage, and she was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

No injuries were reported among the bus passengers, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Charges will be determined once it is complete, police said.

