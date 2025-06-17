Firefighters Find Hidden Handgun When Hellertown Man Crashes Car, Now He's In Jail: Officials

Vincent S. Noel, of Hellertown, PA, was the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed into the woods along Route 78 in Greenwich Township around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, May 25, according to Acting Prosecutor Jessica L. Cardone.

First responders found Noel with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries and took him to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus for treatment.

While firefighters were inspecting the engine compartment to prevent a fire, they spotted a handgun hidden behind a headlight and immediately alerted troopers, officials said.

The car was registered to Noel, and he was the only one inside at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

He was charged the same day and taken into custody pending a pretrial detention hearing. On Monday, June 16, the court granted the State’s motion for pretrial detention. Noel remains in the Warren County Correctional Center, prosecutors said.

The charges include:

First-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

Second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons or ammunition

Fourth-degree possession of hollow nose bullets

Fourth-degree certain persons not to possess weapons or ammunition

If convicted, Noel faces up to 20 years in state prison on the first-degree offense alone, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police Perryville Barracks is leading the investigation

