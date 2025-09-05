Fair 76°

Charlotte Fimiano Murder: $5K Reward In PA Cold Case

More than 25 years after realtor Charlotte Fimiano was found strangled and shot to death in a vacant Hellertown home, Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves her murder.

Charlotte Fimiano and the home where she was found strangled and shot to death located at 2147 Chelsea Lane in Lower Saucon Township.

Charlotte Fimiano and the home where she was found strangled and shot to death located at 2147 Chelsea Lane in Lower Saucon Township.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Fimiano, 40, failed to return home after showing a house to an unknown client on Thursday, Sept. 11, 1997, according to police.

Investigators determined her final stop was 2147 Chelsea Lane in Lower Saucon Township. Her body was discovered inside the vacant property in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 12, 1997.

The Weichert Realtors agent had been strangled and shot, state police said.

The case remains unsolved decades later, but investigators are still pursuing leads. Troop M, Bethlehem, continues to investigate in partnership with Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026, PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477, or submit an online tip at P3Tips.com.

All tips remain anonymous, and callers could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest or resolution of the case.

