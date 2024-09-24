Bear Sightings In Multiple Lower Saucon Township Neighborhoods, Police Say

The black bears were seen in the areas of Rosalie Drive, Obrien's Court, and Four Seasons, The Lower Saucon Township Police Department announced on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

This isn't the first time black bears have been seen in the township. The Lower Saucon Township Police Department posted on Facebook on December 3, 2018 about a bear that destroyed a bird feeder on a property in the 2200 block of Summit Drive.

Bear attacks are very rare, according to the Pennsylvania State Game Commission, which offers some handy information on what to do during a bear encounter.

