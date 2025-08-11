Deputies responded to a business in Milford on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 9, and discovered the girl’s body inside a vehicle owned by her mother, Kelly Brown, 40, of Havertown, according to the release. Brown was located nearby and detained by law enforcement.

Brown and her child had been the subject of an earlier attempt-to-locate request after concerned relatives asked officers to check their well-being, police said.

Once the child’s death was confirmed, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and the State Police Evidence Response Team, who processed the scene.

The girl was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to determine her cause and manner of death.

Brown was arrested by Maine State Police around 5 a.m. Sunday and charged with manslaughter. She is being held at the Penobscot County Jail pending her appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Brown is a certified health and wellness coach and former outreach manager who has worked for nonprofits in Pennsylvania and New York, according to her LinkedIn profile.

