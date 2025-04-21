John Jonas Wolfe, 65, was identified during a proactive online child exploitation sting conducted by the PSP’s Computer Crime Task Force, according to the release.

The probe led investigators to 1417 Kingsley Drive in Havertown Township, where they executed a search warrant on Tuesday, March 5. Inside, troopers seized Wolfe’s electronic devices — later found to contain child sexual abuse material on Thursday, April 17, officials said.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with Felony Sexual Abuse of Children – Possession of Child Pornography, state police reported.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Wilden Davis and released on $500,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, April 25, in District Court 32-1-20.

