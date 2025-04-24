Fair 77°

Ski-Masked Attacker Ambushes Hatfield Resident Outside Home: Police

A Hatfield resident was ambushed and assaulted by a ski-masked suspect while stepping out of their home early Thursday morning, police announced on Thursday, April 24.

A Hatfield Township Police vehicle. 

The violent attack happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, according to police.

The victim had just exited their front door when they were suddenly assaulted by a person wearing gloves and a ski mask, investigators said.

The attacker fled the scene before officers arrived.

Emergency responders with the Volunteer Medical Service Corps rushed the victim to Grand View Hospital for treatment of their injuries, authorities said. The extent of those injuries was not released.

Detectives say this is an active investigation, and no additional details are being made public at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or spotted anything suspicious near 2058 Maple Avenue is urged to call the Hatfield Police Department at 215-855-0903.

