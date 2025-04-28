Raymond Bautista, of Allentown, is accused of launching the violent assault around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, along the 2000 block of Maple Avenue, the Hatfield Police Department announced on Monday, April 28.

Bautista has been charged with Felony Aggravated Assault of an Unborn Child, Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, police said.

Authorities said the woman was attacked as she exited her home. The suspect — wearing gloves and a ski mask — fled the scene before officers arrived, leaving the injured victim behind.

She was rushed by the Volunteer Medical Service Corps to Grand View Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Bautista's preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Denise Ashe, who set his bail at $75,000 unsecured.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7.

Anyone with information about the assault is urged to call Hatfield Police at 215-855-0903.

