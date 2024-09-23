Roger Dalo is "believed to be homeless and suffering from mental health issues," as stated in the release

He is described as a white man who is between 5'6" to 5'7" tall with a thin build, according to the police. He was last seen wearing a dark green button-down shirt and jeans. Dalo also was carrying a large black suitcase.

"Although Mr. Dalo is not seen as a threat to the public, please do not approach," the police concluded.

If you see Dalo, call 911.

