Missing Alert Issued For Roger Dalo Of Hatfield

A 74-year-old man experiencing homeless is missing and could be in danger, Hatfield police announced on Monday, Sept. 23.

 Photo Credit: Hatfield PD
Roger Dalo is "believed to be homeless and suffering from mental health issues," as stated in the release

He is described as a white man who is between 5'6" to 5'7" tall with a thin build, according to the police. He was last seen wearing a dark green button-down shirt and jeans. Dalo also was carrying a large black suitcase.

"Although Mr. Dalo is not seen as a threat to the public, please do not approach," the police concluded.

If you see Dalo, call 911.

