James Beard Finalist Chef Peter Chang Opening Mama Chang In Montco With Community Party

Mama Chang, located at 118 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomery County, is a 9,700-square-foot restaurant inspired by the home-style cooking of Chang’s family matriarchs. The space will seat 280 guests across two dining rooms and a private event area, designed with light-colored wood, hand-carved panels, and large communal tables to reflect the warmth of family dining.

The restaurant is named for the women who shaped Chang’s life and culinary career—his wife Lisa, daughter Lydia, and 84-year-old mother. “Mama Chang is dedicated to the women in our family,” said Lydia Chang, who also serves as CEO of the restaurant group. “Dining at Mama Chang’s is meant to feel like one is dining at a multigenerational Chinese family table.”

The opening will be marked with a community party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, featuring a lion dance, ribbon cutting, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Proceeds from the event will support Manna on Main Street, a nonprofit working to end hunger in the North Penn region.

The menu highlights comfort food rooted in family recipes from Hunan, Hubei, and Sichuan. Dishes include Sweet Potato Noodles with pork and mustard greens, Spiced Pork Belly with tea eggs, Tomato-scrambled Eggs with shrimp, and Peking Duck with homemade pancakes. Appetizers will range from $7 to $15, entrées from $15 to $19, and family-style plates from $18 to $38.

Chang, a James Beard Award finalist in 2016 and semifinalist in 2022, is celebrated for his fiery, authentic Chinese cooking. His restaurants, including Chang Chang, NiHao, and Peter Chang, have earned national acclaim. Mama Chang will be his second location in Pennsylvania, following the opening of Peter Chang in King of Prussia.

Reservations and details are available at mamachangphiladelphia.com.

