Hatfield Teen Was Killed In Broad Daylight: 2 In Custody, 1 On The Run, Cops Say

The shooting happened Saturday, April 16, 2022, just after 3:20 p.m., on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive, according to Philadelphia Police. Officers from the 39th District responded to a radio call for a “person with a gun.”

When they arrived, officers found two male victims inside a red Lexus, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Theodore Crawford, 17, of Hatfield, PA, was unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., police said.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, was responsive and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation by the Homicide Unit led to three suspects being identified in the deadly shooting.

Two of the suspects — Amir Williams, 21, of the 4100 block of Glendale Street, and Andre Saunders, 21, of the 7600 block of Gilbert Street — have both been arrested and charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and related offenses, authorities said.

A third suspect, James Braswell, 22, is still wanted by police. His last known address is the 2400 block of North 29th Street.

Anyone who knows where Braswell might be is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

