$1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Giant In Hatfield Township

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Montgomery County grocery store, officials announced on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Jillian Pikora
The $1 Million Moneybag Crossword Scratch-Off was purchased at GIANT Food Stores located at 1540 Cowpath Road in Hatfield Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

GIANT will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $1 Million Moneybag Crossword is a $20 game offering top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, lottery officials said.

Winners are urged to immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery noted that scratch-off tickets are randomly distributed, and retailers are not aware of where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.

All prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholding, the release said.

