Speed Key Factor In Fatal 3-Car Crash In Hatboro: Police

At 6:35 p.m., the Hatboro Police Department responded to the area of County Line Road and Park Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.

Police found the crash involved three vehicles, one of which flipped on its roof.

"Based on the information gathered thus far, speed was the main contributing factor in this crash," Hatboro police said on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Prior to the crash, the Chevy Camaro, operated by 31-year-old Jospeh Snavely of Southampton, was traveling west on County Line Road at a high rate of speed in excess of the posted 45 MPH speed limit, police said. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

When the Chevrolet crossed the railroad grade between Jacksonville Road and Park Avenue, it became airborne and subsequently lost control, crossed into the Eastbound lanes of travel and struck a Nissan SUV being operated by 69-year-old Anne Swoyer of Hatboro. She was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A Hyundai which was traveling eastbound behind the Nissan, was also involved in the crash. The Hyundai was being operated by a 69-year-old female whose name is not being released at this time.

Two passengers in the Camaro were extricated from the vehicle and transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital. One passenger, 31-year-old Gabrielle Sims of Southampton, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The second passenger, 23-year-old Adriana Sabo, suffered severe injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hatboro-Horsham and receive free news updates.