Mom Killed In Hatboro Crash Was Medical Technician, 31

"She not only was my best friend she was also a mother to a 4-year-old baby girl who now has to continue her life without her mommy," said a GoFundMe organized by Kaylee Graham of Northampton Township.

"Gabrielle’s journey through life was marked by her compassion, humor, and unwavering loyalty to those she loved," her obituary said.

Gabrielle followed her passion for caring for others by becoming a CNA/Medical Technician and pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing, her obituary reads, adding: "Her dedication and compassion were evident in every interaction, leaving a lasting impact on the families she served."

ALSO SEE: Mircale Survivor Of Triple Fatal Hatboro Crash Is Fighting For Her Life

Gabrielle had a profound love for animals and recently welcomed a shelter dog named Stormi Blue into her life, her obit said.

Services to honor Gabrielle’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. The interment will be private.

"This was such a horrible sudden accident and the family is in desperate need of help putting her to rest and making sure that her daughter is taken care of," the GoFundMe says.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here to read Gabrielle Sims' complete obituary.

