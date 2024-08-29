Sabo, 23, was in a coma fighting for her life, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by her aunt, Elizabeth Flores of Levittown. Her great-aunt in a Facebook post said she'd been on her way to celebrate a friend's move to Florida.

Police previously said speed was a key factor in the Friday, Aug. 23 crash that killed Joseph Snavely, 31, the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro, who caused the crash.

Gabrielle Sims, 31, of Southampton, and Sabo were both extricated from Snavley's vehicle, which police said crossed the railroad grade between Jacksonville Road and Park Avenue, became airborne and again crossed into the eastbound lanes of travel.

The Camaro then struck a Nissan SUV being operated by 69-year-old Anne Swoyer of Hatboro. A Hyundai which was traveling eastbound behind the Nissan, was also involved in the crash. The Hyundai was being operated by a 69-year-old female whose name is not being released at this time.

Sims died at the scene, as did Swoyer.

Flores said it's a miracle that her niece is still alive.

Her community hopes she will not only pull through but will also be able to walk again.

