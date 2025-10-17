Hatboro Man Threatened To 'Shoot Police Dead' Over Road Closure: Officers

Manuel Cabral, 45, of Hatboro, posted a comment on the Solebury Township Police Department’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Oct. 14, after the agency advised residents about road closures on the 6200 block of Lower Mountain Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., authorities said.

Cabral wrote that he would ignore the restriction and dared officers to stop him, adding that if they did, he would “shoot them dead," police explained.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation and identified Cabral as the suspect. He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 17, at 9:20 a.m. with help from Upper Moreland Township police, officials said.

Cabral was charged with felony terroristic threats, felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor harassment, according to Solebury Township police and court documents.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Brian Marriott, who set bail at $100,000. Cabral was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent, court records show.

The Solebury Township Police Department said in a statement that threats against officers “are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” The department urged residents to use “appropriate and respectful channels” to voice concerns about local issues.

