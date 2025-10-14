Overcast 61°

Gregory Nolan, 70, Killed In Hatboro Crash

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Hatboro, police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

 Photo Credit: Hatboro PD
Jillian Pikora
Gregory Nolan, 70, of Hatboro, was hit at the intersection of South York Road and Horsham Road around 7:25 a.m., according to Hatboro Police.

Nolan was transported to Abington Jefferson Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation, and police said more details will be released when available.

