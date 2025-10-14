Gregory Nolan, 70, of Hatboro, was hit at the intersection of South York Road and Horsham Road around 7:25 a.m., according to Hatboro Police.

Nolan was transported to Abington Jefferson Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation, and police said more details will be released when available.

