William McNichol, a former lieutenant with the Horsham Fire Company No. 1, used emergency lights installed in his personal Dodge Charger to stop a driver at the intersection of South York and Byberry roads in Hatboro on Saturday, June 21, Hatboro Police said.

Investigators quickly determined McNichol is not a police officer.

Police say McNichol was impersonating a public servant when he conducted the traffic stop. He has since been arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment, according to the release.

Hatboro Police Chief Mark Ruegg thanked Horsham Fire Company Chief Lee Greenberg for swiftly cooperating with the investigation and removing McNichol from the department once the allegations surfaced.

The fire company issued a strong public statement condemning McNichol’s actions.

“We want to be unequivocal: Horsham Fire Company No. 1 has not, and will not, ‘cover for our guy,’” the company stated, emphasizing its commitment to “integrity, transparency, and accountability.”“None of the training or instruction Mr. McNichol received during his membership with the Fire Company would have led him to believe that his actions were appropriate, acceptable, or lawful,” Chief Greenberg added.

McNichol’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 21 at 9:45 a.m. at Magisterial District Court 38-1-22.

