Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Fire Lt. William McNichol Charged For Hatboro Fake Cop Stop

A volunteer fire lieutenant pretending to be a cop pulled over another driver during a road rage incident in Montgomery County, authorities announced on Wednesday, July 16.

A Horsham Fire Company fire engine outside the fire department. 

A Horsham Fire Company fire engine outside the fire department. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Horsham Fire Company @horshamfire15
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

William McNichol, a former lieutenant with the Horsham Fire Company No. 1, used emergency lights installed in his personal Dodge Charger to stop a driver at the intersection of South York and Byberry roads in Hatboro on Saturday, June 21, Hatboro Police said.

Investigators quickly determined McNichol is not a police officer.

Police say McNichol was impersonating a public servant when he conducted the traffic stop. He has since been arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant and harassment, according to the release.

Hatboro Police Chief Mark Ruegg thanked Horsham Fire Company Chief Lee Greenberg for swiftly cooperating with the investigation and removing McNichol from the department once the allegations surfaced.

The fire company issued a strong public statement condemning McNichol’s actions.

“We want to be unequivocal: Horsham Fire Company No. 1 has not, and will not, ‘cover for our guy,’” the company stated, emphasizing its commitment to “integrity, transparency, and accountability.”“None of the training or instruction Mr. McNichol received during his membership with the Fire Company would have led him to believe that his actions were appropriate, acceptable, or lawful,” Chief Greenberg added.

McNichol’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 21 at 9:45 a.m. at Magisterial District Court 38-1-22.

to follow Daily Voice Hatboro-Horsham and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE