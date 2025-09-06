Fair 70°

Driver Killed After Sedan Strikes Utility Pole In Hatboro: Police

A driver was killed after their sedan veered off South York Road and slammed into a utility pole in Hatboro, police announced on Saturday, Sept. 6.

A Hatboro police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Hatboro PD
An Enterprise Fire Company Engine 

 Photo Credit: Enterprise FC
A Whitemarsh Township Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Whitemarsh PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash happened around 1:59 a.m. near 517 South York Road, according to the Hatboro Police Department.

Responding officers found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, who was the only occupant of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Hatboro police were assisted at the crash scene by Enterprise Fire Company, Second Alarmer’s Rescue Squad, Upper Moreland Police Department, and Whitemarsh Police Department.

