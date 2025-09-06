Driver Killed After Sedan Strikes Utility Pole In Hatboro: Police

The crash happened around 1:59 a.m. near 517 South York Road, according to the Hatboro Police Department.

Responding officers found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, who was the only occupant of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Hatboro police were assisted at the crash scene by Enterprise Fire Company, Second Alarmer’s Rescue Squad, Upper Moreland Police Department, and Whitemarsh Police Department.

