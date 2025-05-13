Calvin Lavern Cheeze, 25, was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service Capitol Area Task Force at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia. He is currently being held at a Henrico County correctional facility pending extradition to Pennsylvania, according to the Hatboro Police Department.

Cheeze is accused of initiating sexually explicit contact with a juvenile girl, sending her graphic images, and soliciting nude photos in return. The investigation began on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, after Hatboro Police received a report about the incident, which allegedly occurred at a residence on the 200 block of East County Line Road in Montgomery County.

Following a series of interviews and search warrants, detectives identified Cheeze as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, for the following charges:

Felony Unlawful Contact/Communication with a Minor – Sexual Abuse.

Felony Solicitation of Photograph/Depiction of Sexual Act.

Felony Dissemination of Explicit Sexual Material.

Felony Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Cheeze was previously arrested in June 2020 after New Jersey State Police found marijuana in his possession during a traffic stop on the Atlantic City Expressway. He was traveling with two Philadelphia men who were arrested on more serious drug and weapons charges.

Anyone with further information related to this ongoing case is urged to contact Hatboro Police at 215-675-2832 or through CrimeWatch.

