Woman's Body Pulled From Susquehanna River: Police Seek Help Identifying Her

The discovery was made near the boat launch on River Drive in Mahoning Township, according to a press release issued by the Mahoning Township Police Department and Montour County Coroner’s Office on Sunday, June 1.

The deceased woman is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. She has several tattoos on her arms and legs, authorities said.

Her identity remains unknown, and investigators are urging anyone who may recognize her description or have relevant information to come forward.

Tips can be directed to the Mahoning Township Police Department at (570) 275-5611 or police@mahoningtownship.org, and the Montour County Coroner’s Office at (570) 275-1867 or coroner@montourcounty.gov.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

