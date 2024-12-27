The standoff occurred in the 400 block of Fried Drive and escalated when the woman, identified as Samantha Leigh Atherholt, fired multiple shots, Chardo explained on Friday, Dec. 27.

"One member of the PSP fired a shot," Chardo said. "The attached motion details how Samantha Atherholt fired multiple shots at police."

According to court documents obtained by Daily Voice, Atherholt’s bail has been revoked following her actions during the standoff. The motion states she is a danger to the community, and she has been ordered to be committed to Dauphin County Prison without bail upon her release from medical care.

Court filings provide further details about the incident:

On Oct. 16, 2024, Atherholt was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after allegedly kicking officers and attempting to assault a detective during an arrest on a warrant.

On Dec. 26, 2024, state police were called to her residence after a report of her boyfriend, Michael S. Danilshenko, harassing neighbors. Atherholt reportedly warned officers she would fire a “warning shot” upon their arrival and discharged her weapon.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded after the initial shot, during which Atherholt fired multiple rounds at an armored vehicle occupied by officers.

A SERT member returned fire, striking Atherholt. She was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment.

Chardo confirmed that if Atherholt survives her injuries, she will face additional charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer, which carries a mandatory 20-year sentence.

The court has directed the hospital to notify the Pennsylvania State Police about any transfer, release, or changes in Atherholt’s medical condition.

No further information about Atherholt’s condition was immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.