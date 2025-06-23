Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Pleasant View Smock Road in Menallen Township at 9:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 for a report of an explosion. Troopers were then alerted around 9:45 p.m., according to the release.

William Kim Jesko, 69, was found severely injured inside the garage. Officials say he had been working near the air compressor when, for unknown reasons, it exploded. The blast was powerful enough to blow out the backside of the structure, investigators said.

Jesko was taken to Uniontown City Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

