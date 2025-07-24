William James Purdy, 28, of West Valley, Utah, was taken into custody in Pittsburgh after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sexually exploiting minors overseas.

Purdy traveled to Tonga in 2017 as part of a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to court documents. While there, he allegedly groomed and sexually abused multiple boys—some of whom lived with him—by giving them internet access, electronics, food, toys, and money in exchange for sex acts.

He’s also accused of secretly recording boys in his bathroom.

Purdy returned to Tonga in 2019 to work at a school in Nuku’alofa. In October 2022, an 8-year-old boy told authorities Purdy had sexually assaulted him during tutoring sessions. He was arrested, but after being released from jail, he allegedly continued to abuse minors.

In March 2023, just before his scheduled trial, Purdy fled Tonga under a false identity and returned to the United States.

“When foreign authorities sought to hold him accountable, he fled back to the United States,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti. “The United States will not export child exploitation.”

HSI and the Diplomatic Security Service led the investigation, with help from Tonga Police and the Tongan Department of Public Prosecutions. The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.

