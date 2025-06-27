‘What Is Wrong With People?’ Sister Of Missing PA Woman Katlyn Harp Fires Back At Critics

Katlyn Harp was last seen at her home on Fairview Drive in Hemlock Township, near Bloomsburg, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, June 27.

Harp is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police are calling this a “very active investigation” and confirmed that PSP’s Aviation Unit, K-9 teams, SERT (Special Emergency Response Team), Drone Team, and even the PA Game Commission using ATVs have been called in.

Hemlock Township police initially handled the case, but it was turned over to PSP Troop N – Bloomsburg’s Criminal Investigation Unit over the weekend due to its complexity and need for greater resources.

Her husband, Vincent “Vinny” Harp, reportedly told police that Katlyn sent him a vague text message shortly before she disappeared, saying she needed “a brake” and would have a friend pick her up. The message, riddled with misspellings, ended with: "Please don’t destroy my shit. I need my space to get out my head."

Authorities have not confirmed whether that message is considered credible.

Sister Slams Online Harassment, Distances Family From Vinny Harp

On Friday, June 27, Katlyn’s sister Britney Harp posted an emotional and furious statement on social media addressing the intense speculation and online harassment directed at her family:

“What in the actual f*\*\* is wrong with people? Threatening our family and putting all of our info on Facebook for all these crazy people to see and do what?! Honestly, what do you think you’ll accomplish? You want someone else to get hurt?”“My family loves Katlyn Harp. Most of my family barely talk to Vinny! Just because someone is family does not mean we would stoop to his level!!! WE CANNOT CONTROL VINNY! We do not and have not agreed with his life choices for a long time!”“We have been helping the PSP with everything and anything! Please let my family alone. We want to find Katlyn just like everyone else."“I love you babes, forever and always, A1 since day 1! 11:11”

Britney's statement was a rare public comment from a family member amid the mounting pressure on investigators and online speculation surrounding Katlyn's husband.

Some online commenters have raised questions about Vincent Harp’s past. Court documents from 2018 detail allegations of domestic violence involving his then-wife, Stephanie Harp, who later died in 2021 at the age of 33. Vincent was previously charged with Terroristic Threats, Reckless Endangerment, Simple Assault, and Harassment in a separate incident. He posted $10,000 bail at that time.

Stephanie’s death was ruled an overdose. However, family friends allege there was little follow-up by law enforcement despite accusations of documented abuse.

Now, as Katlyn’s disappearance unfolds under suspicious circumstances, community members are again raising concerns and pleading for transparency in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4701, call 911, or submit anonymous tips online at p3tips.com. A cash reward may be available for information that leads to solving the case.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials and the family for futher comment on this situation. Check back here for updates.

