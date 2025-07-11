Wet Cement Spill From Truck Shuts Down I-83 Ramp To I-81 In Dauphin County

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, July 11, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler. A truck reportedly left wet cement across one side of the ramp, though it’s unclear whether the material leaked, spilled, or was dumped unintentionally.

No injuries were reported, but the spill has significantly disrupted traffic flow.

The truck crew is currently on scene using shovels to clean the cement off the roadway, Schreffler said. Fire police, Pennsylvania State Police, and Beltway Patrol units are assisting with traffic control.

As of 4:48 p.m., there is no estimate for when the ramp will be fully cleared. Traffic is backed up to I-283, and PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area until the cement is removed.

