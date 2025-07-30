Watch: PA's Bryan Kohberger Pulled Over In Traffic Stop Before Idaho Student Murders

A Routine Stop, With Chilling Context

Deputy Darren Duke pulled over Kohberger around 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, after clocking him driving 42 mph in a 35 mph zone. The bodycam shows Kohberger, then a Washington State University criminology student, calmly handing over his license and insurance.

“You realize this is 35?” the deputy asks. Kohberger replies matter-of-factly before receiving a \$10 seat belt citation instead of a speeding ticket.

Kohberger inquires whether the ticket would impact his insurance, and after a brief exchange, the deputy returns his documents and tells him, “Have a good night.”

The Car Investigators Were Watching

The white Elantra, captured on surveillance near the victims’ rental home in the weeks before the killings, would later become a critical piece of evidence.

Less than three months after the stop, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in their Moscow rental home on Nov. 13, 2022.

DNA from a knife sheath and cellphone pings connected Kohberger to the scene, as previously reported by Daily Voice. He was arrested weeks later at his parents’ Pennsylvania home.

From Routine Citation To Life Sentence

Earlier this month, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary to avoid the death penalty. Judge Steven Hippler sentenced him to four consecutive life terms without parole on Wednesday, July 23, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The newly released footage offers a haunting glimpse of the man who would later be branded by the court as having committed a “senseless act of evil.”

Watch the full traffic stop in the player below:

