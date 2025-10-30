Video: 50 Million Deadly Doses Of Fentanyl Seized In Pennsylvania — Linked To NJ, DE, MD: AG

The record-breaking figure comes as the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and partner agencies continue aggressive efforts to stop fentanyl traffickers statewide. The seizures occurred during investigations where arrests were made, along with recoveries of other illegal drugs and firearms.

Sunday credited collaboration between state and local law enforcement for the milestone, calling it both a warning to dealers and a testament to officers’ dedication.

“We are not claiming victory with this record number of fentanyl seizures — we are sending a message to the predatory dealers perpetrating this flow of deadly fentanyl into our communities,” Sunday said. “That message is: your days are numbered.”

Watch AG Sunday's Statement here.

The attorney general emphasized a dual approach — pairing treatment and recovery options for those seeking help with aggressive prosecution against drug traffickers.

Nearly 27 million doses were seized in the greater Philadelphia area, a major source city for much of Pennsylvania and neighboring states including New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Another 18 million doses were recovered in the greater Pittsburgh area.

While major metropolitan centers accounted for the majority of seizures, investigations also extended to smaller communities. In September, agents charged Melissa Woodling after recovering more than 200 grams of fentanyl — equal to 100,000 doses — in Blair and Clearfield counties.

In total, the Bureau has confiscated more than 220 pounds of fentanyl, a drug far more potent than heroin — just 2 milligrams can be lethal.

“I want to thank all of our partners who will not relent in this fight,” Sunday said. “The police officers on the streets every day making vehicle stops and serving warrants as part of this mission — your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

The Office of Attorney General says its fentanyl task force operations remain ongoing across the Commonwealth.

