Upmc Welcomes First New Year’s Baby Of 2025

UPMC Magee-Womens facilities in central Pennsylvania welcomed their first New Year’s baby of 2025 with Baby Lynnlee, born at UPMC Harrisburg on Jan. 1 at 12:29 a.m.

Newborn baby girl Lynnlee with parents Jeffrey and Evelyn of Harrisburg and big sister seven-year-old Autumn. 

 Photo Credit: UPMC Harrisburg
UPMC Harrisburg

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Lynnlee, daughter of Jeffrey and Evelyn and sister to seven-year-old Autumn, weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches long. The family hails from Harrisburg.

“We are so excited!” Evelyn said. “We were not sure if she would be born on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. We are so blessed, thankful, and happy to have a healthy and beautiful baby girl.”

Baby Lynnlee is the first baby born in 2025 across all UPMC Magee-Women's facilities in central Pennsylvania.

