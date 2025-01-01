Upmc Welcomes First New Year’s Baby Of 2025

Lynnlee, daughter of Jeffrey and Evelyn and sister to seven-year-old Autumn, weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches long. The family hails from Harrisburg.

“We are so excited!” Evelyn said. “We were not sure if she would be born on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. We are so blessed, thankful, and happy to have a healthy and beautiful baby girl.”

Baby Lynnlee is the first baby born in 2025 across all UPMC Magee-Women's facilities in central Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.