Tymarion Davenport is accused of fatally shooting his 38-year-old dad, Thomas "Buddah Buddah" Davenport III, at their home dead in the 60 block of North 14th Street around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, as detailed in a police release on Friday, Sept. 20.

Police from Harrisburg and Capitol police, Derry and Susquehanna Townships, as well as the DA's office and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, were on the scene well after 8 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

While searching the home cocaine, a scale, marijuana, a box of 9mm ammunition, and 380 ammunitions in a plastic bag, were found in Tymarion's bedroom on the second floor, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After the shooting, he had been seen by witnesses fleeing the home without a shirt on while holding a cell phone.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Tymarion was taken in for numerous charges related to a robbery on Jan. 30.

While in custody he explained to police the unusual breaking and entering he thought happened on Sept. 13. Tymarion told the police that he thought an intruder had broken a window in a third-floor bedroom and was coming down the stairs to his bedroom, so he grabbed his gun, yelled, and then opened fire, according to the affidavit. He supposedly didn't know it was his father when he fled.

He was charged with the following according to court documents:

Felony Criminal Homicide.

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Felony Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

Misdemeanor Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judeg Mikaela M. Sloan at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. He was denied bail per state law on the charges and remanded to the Dauphin County Prison, according to his latest court docket. His preliminary hearing is set before the judge at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10.

His bail for the robbery is set at $500,000. He is expected in plea court to appear before Judge Deborah E. Curcillo at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a previous court docket details.

Anyone with additional information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.