The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the 100 block of West College Avenue, police said.

Deputies with the Centre County Sheriff’s Office arrived first and spotted a woman trying to climb onto the back of a flatbed truck to flee. They stopped her and seated her on the porch of an occupied home she had just crashed into, officers wrote in the affidavit.

Spring Township Officer G. Danneker identified the woman as Trista Lawson of St. Louis, Missouri, by her Illinois driver’s license.

An elderly man had been sitting in a red pickup truck when Lawson’s speeding Mazda slammed into him after she went airborne at the intersection of South Main Street and West College Avenue, police said. The pickup had jumped the curb and smashed into the corner of the Smoke Shop. Lawson’s car landed on the other side of the road and crashed in front of a home that was also occupied at the time.

Minutes before the crash, police say Lawson nearly hit a township public works truck head-on and sideswiped another vehicle in a no-passing zone along East College Avenue.

When questioned by police, Lawson reportedly said she was “just traveling” because “God told her to.” She admitted to driving about 120 mph and said she “put the pedal down to the floor.”

She had no ties to the area, officers noted.

Lawson gave police consent to search her car, where they found THC products, drug paraphernalia, and psilocybin mushrooms. She did not have a medical marijuana card, the affidavit said.

Lawson was arrested on charges including accidents involving occupied vehicles and structures, fleeing the scene, and drug-related offenses. She was arraigned and committed to Centre County Correctional Facility on \$25,000 straight bail.

Spring Township Police are asking anyone who witnessed a gray Mazda sedan with Missouri plates driving erratically to call 1-800-479-0050.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.