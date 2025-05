The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Exit 70, with the trailer left dangling off the edge of the ramp, according to Colonial Park Fire Co. #1 and PennDOT traffic cameras.

At least one lane was blocked as first responders worked to upright the truck and trailer. Officials warned drivers that traffic would remain slow for several hours and advised using alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

