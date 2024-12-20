Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into PA Turnpike Toll Booth, Driver Injured

The crash happened on Interstate 376 at the Chippewa Interchange in Chippewa Township just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to the Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from Station 22 responded with an engine, rescue truck, and ladder truck to address the scene, which included extensive damage to both the tractor-trailer and the toll booth, as well as a large fuel spill.

The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was evaluated by department medics before being transported to the medical center in Beaver, along with his service dog, authorities said.

Turnpike officials closed the eastbound lanes from the Beaver Falls exit (Exit 29) to Route 51 as Pennsylvania State Police from Gibsonia investigated and crews assessed the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

