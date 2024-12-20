Overcast 34°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into PA Turnpike Toll Booth, Driver Injured

A tractor-trailer crashed into a toll booth on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, causing significant damage and closing part of the highway, officials said.

The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

 Photo Credit: Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls, PA
The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

 Photo Credit: Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls, PA
The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

 Photo Credit: Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls, PA
The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

The PA Turnpike toll booth on I-376 in Chippewa Township after a tractor-trailer slammed into it. 

 Photo Credit: Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls, PA
The tractor-trailer after slamming into a toll booth on the PA Turnpike. 

The tractor-trailer after slamming into a toll booth on the PA Turnpike. 

 Photo Credit: Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls, PA
The wreck of the tractor-trailer crash into the PA Turnpike toll booth.

The wreck of the tractor-trailer crash into the PA Turnpike toll booth.

 Photo Credit: Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls, PA
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Interstate 376  at the Chippewa Interchange in Chippewa Township just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to the Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from Station 22 responded with an engine, rescue truck, and ladder truck to address the scene, which included extensive damage to both the tractor-trailer and the toll booth, as well as a large fuel spill.

The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was evaluated by department medics before being transported to the medical center in Beaver, along with his service dog, authorities said.

Turnpike officials closed the eastbound lanes from the Beaver Falls exit (Exit 29) to Route 51 as Pennsylvania State Police from Gibsonia investigated and crews assessed the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE