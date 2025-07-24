Toby Atwood, 21, Collapses At Half Marathon In PA: ZTA President, Scholar Remembered

Toby Marie Atwood, 21, of Kittanning, was running the Presque Isle Half Marathon when she suddenly collapsed and later died, according to Thiel College.

A double major in business administration and accounting, Atwood maintained a 4.0 GPA and was ranked first in her class. She was a recipient of a full scholarship and was inducted into both Alpha Chi, the National College Honor Society, and Chi Eta Sigma, the honor society for commerce. Atwood also served as president of the Zeta Beta Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha women’s fraternity, where she held several leadership roles including Vice President Harm Reduction and Director of Sisterhood.

Athletically, Atwood was the No. 1 singles player and co-captain of the Thiel women’s tennis team. She served as president of the college’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was elected president of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference SAAC in 2024. She was honored with the Tomcat Award, recognizing her excellence in athletics, academics, and leadership.

“Toby was a light in everyone’s life,” Zeta Tau Alpha said in a statement. “She was strong, resilient, and never afraid to speak her mind. There will forever be a hole in our hearts and our chapter without her.”

Thiel College Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Michael McKinney called her a “presence [that] touched the lives of so many.”

“She will be deeply missed,” McKinney added in a message to the campus.

Atwood was also active in Lambda Sigma National Honor Society, served as Treasurer of Order of Omega, and was a member of the Thiel Team.

Outside of college, she worked as a bartender at the Wick City Saloon and was known for her love of working out, running, and making “the best candy salad.” She was deeply cherished by her family, friends, and the broader Kittanning community, who remembered her for her humor, strength, and kindness.

Atwood is survived by her parents, Brandi and Joseph Atwood Jr., her brothers Jaret and Ogden, and several close friends and extended family members, according to her obituary posted by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home.

Friends will be received on Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 at the Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church Fellowship Hall, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday. Interment is at West Glade Run Cemetery.

Thiel College has counseling services available to students and employees during this time of grief. Donations to assist the family with funeral expenses can be made through the links provided by the college.

