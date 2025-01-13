Third Harrisburg Homicide In Three Days: Police

The Harrisburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near N 18th and Carnation Streets just after midnight at 12:15 a.m., according to a police.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation has been launched and remains active and ongoing, authorities added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is Harrisburg's third homicide of 2025 and it happened just two days after the first, where another man was shot dead. On Saturday, Jan. 11, a woman was found dead inside a house in the capital city. There is no word if these fatal shootings are connected.

