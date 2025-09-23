Tayron Reid, 19, has been charged with criminal homicide following the Sept. 16 shooting of his father, 45-year-old Ta’Ron Reid, according to police.

Officers with the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police responded to a call for shots fired inside a home on the 500 block of Ridge Avenue around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. First responders found Ta’Ron Reid suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit launched an investigation. Through witness interviews, police determined that the victim’s son, Tayron Reid, was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Reid’s last known address is in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. He is described as 6-foot-2, approximately 150 pounds, and considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Authorities advise the public not to approach Reid if seen but to immediately call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

