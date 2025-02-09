SCI Phoenix Superintendent Joseph Terra said prison staff and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Le, 53, was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Le was sentenced to death in December 2016 for the 2014 killings of brothers Vu “Kevin” Huynh, 31, and Viet Huynh, 28. Authorities said Le, a member of the Vietnamese gang "Born to Kill," and his associates tortured and repeatedly stabbed the brothers before binding them with zip ties, wrapping their heads in duct tape, and throwing them into the Schuylkill River with tar buckets to weigh them down.

The brothers had allegedly lost $100,000 meant for a narcotics deal. Le held them hostage before mutilating them. A third victim, Tan Voong, survived and later testified against him.

A Philadelphia jury found Le guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Dec. 1, 2016, and he arrived at SCI Phoenix on July 17, 2020. The case was Pennsylvania's first death sentence of that year.

Le had a violent history, having previously been convicted of manslaughter in 1993 for a fatal shooting in upstate New York.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating his death, which will be officially determined by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Le's next-of-kin has been notified, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.