Harrisburg police were called to North 6th and Wiconisco Streets around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for a report of a woman running through the street covered in blood, according to the department. Officers located 29-year-old Tajyeiah Olivia Greer at the scene and determined she had been involved in an altercation with man.

After canvassing the area, police found the man dead with multiple stab wounds. Greer was identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing and was charged with murder, officials said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit tips via the CRIMEWATCH website.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

