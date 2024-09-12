SUV Driver Killed In Commerical Vehicle Crash On Allentown Boulevard: PSP

The SUV was crossing Allentown Boulevard from North Crawford Street (where it becomes South Crawford Street) in East Hanover Township when it was struck by a commercial vehicle heading west on Allentown Boulevard around 12: 52 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, PSP Harrisburg Trooper Ryan Leib detailed in the release.

Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles and were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The man driving the SUV has since died, but further information was unavailable.

