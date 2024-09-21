SUV Driver ID'd In Commercial Vehicle Crash On Allentown Blvd: Coroner

Daniel "Dan" A. Bixler, 91, of Hummelstown was driving an SUV across Allentown Boulevard from North Crawford Street (where it becomes South Crawford Street) in East Hanover Township when it was struck by a commercial vehicle heading west on Allentown Boulevard around 12: 52 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, PSP Harrisburg Trooper Ryan Leib detailed in a release, as Daily Voice previously report and confirmed with the Dauphin County Coroner.

Both drivers were the only people in their vehicles and were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Bixler passed away at the hospital from multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death was accidental, the coroner said.

Dan was a Schuylkill County native, according to his obituary posted on the Buse Funeral Home website. He "retired from the former Raub Supply, Harrisburg and then Manheim Auto Auction in Grantville, Dan had a lifetime love of animals and various equestrian pursuits, with many championships."

