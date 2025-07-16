Steve Nichols, 57, of Fort Lauderdale, will serve 2½ to 20 years in state prison for leading a father-son burglary ring that hit homes in Butler, Erie, Indiana, Lackawanna, and Westmoreland counties, state investigators say.

Nichols and his son, Archie Marino, allegedly pulled off a string of distraction-style break-ins, targeting elderly residents—some in their 80s—who were home alone during the crimes, court documents show.

Father-Son Burglary Duo Posed As Workers, Robbed Homes

Investigators say Nichols posed as a worker and lured victims outside, while Marino went inside and looted the home—stealing cash, rare coins, and heirloom jewelry.

“This defendant was the engineer of this criminal conduct, intentionally targeting older Pennsylvanians because he felt they were more vulnerable to be duped,” AG Sunday said. “My office is committed to holding fully accountable those who threaten the sanctity of our homes.”

One woman in Butler County lost more than $1,000 in valuables. Another couple in Latrobe had over $4,900 in cash and coins taken. In several cases, doorbell cameras captured footage of the suspects.

5 Counties. 7 Burglaries. 15 Charges. Years In The Making.

Nichols pleaded guilty to seven burglaries across five counties and was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy, and corrupt organizations.

According to the 46th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, Nichols and Marino were part of a sophisticated criminal network that traveled across the country targeting seniors in residential neighborhoods.

The investigation began in 2018 with a burglary in Millcreek Township and quickly grew to include Mount Pleasant, Scranton, and Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators used phone records, rental car receipts, and surveillance video to track the suspects.

Nichols was sentenced in Butler County Court. Marino’s case is still pending.

