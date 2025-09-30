‘Sexually Violent Predator’ Charged In Third-Strike Child Exploitation Case: Pennsylvania AG

Zachary P. Keiser, 35, of McVeytown, was charged with felony counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and related offenses, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Keiser has two prior convictions for sexually assaulting children in 2009 and 2013, serving prison sentences for both cases. He was classified as a sexually violent predator by a sentencing judge and remains a registered sex offender.

Attorney General Sunday said Keiser’s record demonstrates he remains a danger to children.

“This court-deemed predator has shown with his repeated criminal acts that he is a threat to any child in a free society,” Sunday said in a release. “Multiple prison sentences and strict court orders have not prompted him to reform his behavior, which remains focused on targeting and harming children.”

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received a tip earlier this year and traced child sexual abuse material to Keiser. A search warrant was executed at his McVeytown home last week, according to the release.

Keiser was arraigned on the latest charges, with bail set at $1 million.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Janie Swinehart. Officials noted that all charges are accusations and Keiser is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

