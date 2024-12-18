Miller, who police say sent explicit messages and gave secret cell phones to his victims, is accused of committing these crimes from April 2021 through June 2024. The children described incidents of sexual assault during forensic interviews, which included inappropriate touching, penetration, and grooming behaviors. Miller also allegedly assaulted one victim's visiting friend, police said.

Miller is facing 11 charges, including:

Felony Rape of a child

Felony Criminal attempt - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child

Felony Indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

Felony Unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses

Felony Corruption of minors with the defendant over 18

Misdemeanor Indecent exposure

Court records show Miller was denied bail during his preliminary arraignment on Dec. 17, 2024, and is being held at Dauphin County Prison. Judge David H. Judy cited Miller’s danger to society as the reason for denying bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2025, at 9:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

