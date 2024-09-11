Seth Williams of Pittsburgh has been charged with five felony counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, the police explained.

The police first became aware of the incident after someone found the unresponsive 4-month-old boy and brought the baby to a hospital "with visible signs of abuse," as stated by police.

Due to his "multiple severe injuries", the infant was transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition the police said shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Violent Crime Unit detectives soon began an investigation and obtained a search warrant for the baby boy's home. The infant's father was found hiding in the basement of the apartment building, according to the police who arrested him without incident. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

"The infant remains in grave condition and the investigation is ongoing," police concluded.

