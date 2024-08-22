Partly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Second Tractor-Trailer Crash On PA Turnpike Interchange To Rt 283: PennDOT

Yet another tractor-trailer rolled over on the interchange of Route 283 with the PA Turnpike on Thursday, Aug. 22, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The map shows the crashes and closures due to the multiple tractor-trailer rollovers on I-76 to Rt 283. 

The map shows the crashes and closures due to the multiple tractor-trailer rollovers on I-76 to Rt 283. 

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT/Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The second tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from Rt 283 West to the PA Turnpike/Interstate 76 South near the exit to the Harrisburg International Airport in Lower Swatara Township.

This crash happened at 1:12 p.m. 

The first crash happened almost 12 hours before it but was still being cleaned up as that rollover caused dog food the tractor-trailer was hauling to spill out on the ramp.

As of 2:20 p.m., the ramp is completely closed, and serious delays are happening as traffic backs up on Rt 283 and I-76.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE