Second Tractor-Trailer Crash On PA Turnpike Interchange To Rt 283: PennDOT

The second tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp from Rt 283 West to the PA Turnpike/Interstate 76 South near the exit to the Harrisburg International Airport in Lower Swatara Township.

This crash happened at 1:12 p.m.

The first crash happened almost 12 hours before it but was still being cleaned up as that rollover caused dog food the tractor-trailer was hauling to spill out on the ramp.

As of 2:20 p.m., the ramp is completely closed, and serious delays are happening as traffic backs up on Rt 283 and I-76.

No injuries have been reported.

