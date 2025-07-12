Rylan Matthew Manuel LaForest, 22, of Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to 24 months of probation for Corruption of Minors, Bradford County District Attorney Richard Wilson announced on Sunday, July 6.

The charges followed a November 2024 investigation by Athens Township Police Officer Thomas J. VanFleet Jr., who found LaForest parked with his 21-month-old daughter and a 14-year-old boy.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered marijuana grinders, rolling papers, a magnetic-lid container, empty containers smelling of marijuana, clear bags, and a digital scale. Officers also found a marijuana-infused birthday cake with LaForest’s name written on top — along with marijuana and other paraphernalia, according to the release.

Although he was not charged with DUI, police noted the drug’s presence and the children’s proximity. Authorities said there was no evidence LaForest had been driving under the influence at the time.

