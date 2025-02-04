Rup Narayan Acharya, 55, entered a residence on the 4200 block of Catalina Lane on Jan. 15, where he allegedly assaulted the victims before they escaped to a neighbor’s house, police said.

Officers responded to a trespassing call and launched an investigation, identifying Acharya as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Feb. 3.

Acharya was charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor indecent assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, police said. His preliminary arraignment was held before MDJ Zozos, who set bail at $25,000. Unable to post bail, Acharya was remanded to Dauphin County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Zozos.

