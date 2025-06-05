Attorney and former Allegheny County sheriff candidate, Robert C. Klingensmith, 61, of Murrysville, was charged on May 29 with felony theft and financial exploitation of an older adult after investigators uncovered a pattern of abuse while he acted as the woman’s attorney, power of attorney, and executor, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board flagged suspicious activity in Klingensmith’s IOLTA trust account—a mandatory account attorneys use to separate client funds from their own.

Klingensmith used his legal access to misappropriate more than $311,000 between August 2021 and March 2024 through ATM withdrawals, checks, and bank transfers, detectives allege. The woman he represented had died on April 5, 2022.

He never filed her inheritance taxes and failed to distribute any funds to her four heir, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 29. On Saturday, May 31, Westmoreland County detectives, Murrysville Police, and the County Sheriff’s Office moved in to execute a search warrant at his law office.

As officers attempted to enter, they heard a single gunshot. Klingensmith emerged moments later suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and refused to follow commands, the DA’s office said. He was tased on the spot, taken into custody, and rushed to a nearby trauma hospital.

He died of his injuries on Wednesday, June 4.

Since his death, investigators say multiple new victims have come forward with similar allegations.

The criminal case against Klingensmith is now closed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.