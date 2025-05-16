Robert Gene Hiler, Jr., 52, was indicted for failing to update his sex offender registration as required under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Acting U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said in a statement.

Federal officials say Hiler was previously convicted in Pennsylvania of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Indecent Assault stemming from offenses committed in 1994. He was convicted in 1995 and has been subject to registration requirements ever since.

According to prosecutors, Hiler crossed state lines before failing to update his registry, a federal violation.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David C. Williams is prosecuting.

If convicted, Hiler faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, supervised release, and a fine. The judge will determine any sentence following federal guidelines.

All charges are allegations, and Hiler is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

