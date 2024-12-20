Richard Lenhart, 63, of Bellefonte, used his position of trust to target the victim, sexually abusing her between 2005 and 2013 in the State College area, according to the Attorney General's office.

The victim testified during the trial that Lenhart began grooming her at a young age before subjecting her to repeated acts of sexual assault, including rape and indecent assault, the release states.

Lenhart was convicted in August by a Centre County jury of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors, according to authorities.

The investigation into Lenhart began following his previous conviction for insurance fraud and unrelated sexual assaults involving patients in his psychology practice, the Attorney General’s office said.

“The defendant abused his position of trust to groom and abuse the victim from a young age,” Attorney General Henry said. “Thanks to the bravery of this victim to come forward and face her abuser, the defendant will spend years in prison for sexually assaulting her.”

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorneys General Michael T. Madeira and Megan McGoron.

